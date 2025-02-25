Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%.
Global Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE:GIC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Global Industrial has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $46.97.
About Global Industrial
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Global Industrial
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Nebius Slides Post-Earnings: A Long-Term Buy Opportunity?
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- NVIDIA Stock: A Market Barometer in Tech’s Turbulent Times
- About the Markup Calculator
- Palantir Stock Nears Bear Market Territory – Why and What’s Next?
Receive News & Ratings for Global Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.