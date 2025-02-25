Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Issues Earnings Results

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.03), Zacks reports. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.92%.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE:GIC traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.24. The stock had a trading volume of 115,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,274. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.67 and its 200-day moving average is $28.79. The company has a market cap of $926.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.87. Global Industrial has a one year low of $23.09 and a one year high of $46.97.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Company operates as an industrial distributor of various industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. It offers storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, foodservice and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

