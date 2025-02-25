Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Issues Earnings Results

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.11, Zacks reports. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.580-3.700 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.05. The stock had a trading volume of 783,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems has a 12-month low of $70.70 and a 12-month high of $111.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.66 and a 200-day moving average of $99.81. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MMSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

