RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36, Zacks reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.660 EPS.
RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of RLJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 2,416,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.68. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.
About RLJ Lodging Trust
RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.
