RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.36 EPS

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.36, Zacks reports. RLJ Lodging Trust had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 3.58%. RLJ Lodging Trust updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.460-1.660 EPS.

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. 2,416,701 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,672. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.68. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $8.74 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

RLJ Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 206.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.79.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

