Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cummins (CMI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cummins (NYSE: CMI) in the last few weeks:

2/19/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $408.00 to $451.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/6/2025 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/5/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $395.00 to $407.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/5/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $310.00 to $381.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/22/2025 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

1/16/2025 – Cummins had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $424.00 to $425.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Cummins was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $358.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $354.00.

1/14/2025 – Cummins was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/14/2025 – Cummins had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $435.00 to $430.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Cummins Price Performance

NYSE CMI traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $360.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,186,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,517. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.85. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $260.88 and a 52 week high of $387.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Get Cummins Inc alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. Cummins had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.14 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 22.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cummins

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $1.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $7.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.84%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its position in Cummins by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.