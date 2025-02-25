5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Announces Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.63%.
5N Plus Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. 5N Plus has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.15.
5N Plus Company Profile
