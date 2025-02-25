5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF) Announces Earnings Results

5N Plus (OTCMKTS:FPLSF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 5.63%.

5N Plus Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:FPLSF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.73. The company had a trading volume of 8,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $421.17 million, a P/E ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 1.41. 5N Plus has a one year low of $3.20 and a one year high of $6.15.

5N Plus Company Profile

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

