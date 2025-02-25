WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. WEBTOON Entertainment updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

WEBTOON Entertainment Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ WBTN traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $10.03. 368,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,352. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.09. WEBTOON Entertainment has a twelve month low of $9.95 and a twelve month high of $25.66.

Get WEBTOON Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBTN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on WEBTOON Entertainment from $17.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of WEBTOON Entertainment from $48.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEBTOON Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.67.

WEBTOON Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEBTOON Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.