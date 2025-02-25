Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.38 EPS

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.38, Zacks reports. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 5.80%. Huron Consulting Group updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.800-7.600 EPS.

Huron Consulting Group Stock Performance

HURN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.33. The stock had a trading volume of 396,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,694. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.22. Huron Consulting Group has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $133.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush started coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total value of $247,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,534,452.50. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $62,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,066,159.20. The trade was a 0.87 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,584 shares of company stock worth $1,067,539. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

