WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of DGRS traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.11. 28,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,231. WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 52 week low of $46.10 and a 52 week high of $57.15. The company has a market cap of $448.48 million, a PE ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.70.

About WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of US small-cap stocks with growth characteristics. DGRS was launched on Jul 25, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

