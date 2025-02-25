AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC) Announces Dividend of $0.18

AXS Real Estate Income ETF (NYSEARCA:RINC – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

AXS Real Estate Income ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RINC traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.93. 1,202 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,678. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.15. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.27. AXS Real Estate Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $25.38.

About AXS Real Estate Income ETF

The AXS Real Estate Income ETF (RINC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Gapstow Real Estate Income index. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index that provides diversified exposure to US mortgage REITs. The fund uses leverage to seek high yields as compared to other asset classes.

