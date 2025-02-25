T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.32 (NYSEARCA:THYF)

T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:THYF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.3163 per share on Thursday, February 27th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of NYSEARCA THYF traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.44. 2,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,283. T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $50.87 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $481.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93 and a beta of 0.44.

The T. Rowe Price U.S. High Yield ETF (THYF) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 21.58m in AUM and 110 holdings. THYF is actively managed to hold a broad portfolio of US high-yield corporate bonds of any maturity. THYF was launched on Oct 25, 2022 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

