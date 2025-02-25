Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Trading 54.8% Higher – Time to Buy?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shares traded up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. 10,662,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average session volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

A number of analysts have recently commented on INE shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark reduced their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.56.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

