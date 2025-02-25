AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02), Zacks reports.

AMC Entertainment Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.29. 15,288,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,913,671. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.27. AMC Entertainment has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $11.88.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $3.25 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.81.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

