Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.050-5.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.340. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Jack in the Box from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on JACK

Jack in the Box Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of JACK stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. 2,267,826 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,866. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.74. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $32.69 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.16 million, a PE ratio of -17.41, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.21. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. Research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total value of $68,397.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares in the company, valued at $681,343.80. This trade represents a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,190 shares of company stock worth $92,961. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

(Get Free Report)

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.