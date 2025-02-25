Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.3 billion. Keysight Technologies also updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 1.610-1.670 EPS.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

KEYS traded down $1.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.99. 1,962,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 967,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $160.60. Keysight Technologies has a twelve month low of $119.72 and a twelve month high of $186.20. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.18). Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 12.32%. Equities analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 4,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.92, for a total transaction of $758,511.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,637 shares in the company, valued at $5,267,113.04. The trade was a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,151,725.60. This represents a 1.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,713 shares of company stock worth $5,513,815 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

