Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Issues Earnings Results

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 9.78%.

Telefônica Brasil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:VIV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 832,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,227. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Telefônica Brasil has a fifty-two week low of $7.47 and a fifty-two week high of $11.43. The company has a market capitalization of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on VIV shares. New Street Research lowered Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $10.60 to $9.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.50 to $11.80 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.47.

Telefônica Brasil Company Profile

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mobile telecommunications company in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G, as well as mobile value-added and wireless roaming services.

