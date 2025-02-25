Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15, Zacks reports. Inogen had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.38%. Inogen updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Inogen Trading Down 3.3 %

NASDAQ INGN traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The company had a trading volume of 354,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,333. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.75 million, a P/E ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.28. Inogen has a 1-year low of $5.82 and a 1-year high of $13.33.

Get Inogen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on INGN shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Inogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.