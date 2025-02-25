CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

CeriBell (NASDAQ:CBLL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08), Zacks reports.

CeriBell Stock Up 0.4 %

CBLL traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $25.54. 436,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 185,853. CeriBell has a 12-month low of $18.69 and a 12-month high of $32.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CBLL. William Blair began coverage on CeriBell in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of CeriBell from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of CeriBell in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on CeriBell from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.60.

About CeriBell

We are a commercial-stage medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. We have developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting.

