Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 1,467 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68.

Block Stock Performance

Shares of Block stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,469. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

Block ( NYSE:XYZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Block had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $58,850,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Block by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Block by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Block by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Stories

