Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ) CAO Ajmere Dale Sells 1,467 Shares

Block, Inc. (NYSE:XYZ – Get Free Report) CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total transaction of $103,159.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,801,329.68. This trade represents a 1.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Ajmere Dale also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 2nd, Ajmere Dale sold 2,044 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.72, for a total value of $177,255.68.
Block Stock Performance
Shares of Block stock traded down $2.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.93. The stock had a trading volume of 18,768,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,432,469. The company has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.53. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $99.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Block in the third quarter valued at about $58,850,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Block by 11.7% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Block by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Block by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 96,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,458,000 after acquiring an additional 9,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in Block by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 115,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.44% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Block from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Block in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.31.
Block Company Profile
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
