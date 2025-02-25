Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.350-5.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.5 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.06. The company had a trading volume of 192,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,403. Inter Parfums has a one year low of $108.39 and a one year high of $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Monday, January 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Inter Parfums in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.