Insider Buying: Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Director Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) Director Catherine Cusack bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.43 per share, with a total value of $16,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $970,733.69. This trade represents a 1.72 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Catherine Cusack also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 24th, Catherine Cusack bought 1,500 shares of Sabra Health Care REIT stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $23,880.00.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

SBRA traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $16.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,299,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,510. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.63. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.31 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $182.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.01 million. Equities analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sabra Health Care REIT

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 20,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 65,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBRA. Truist Financial lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Citizens Jmp upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. JMP Securities upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.86.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

