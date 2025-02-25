Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Rand Worldwide, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.15 and last traded at $16.72, with a volume of 5150 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

Rand Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.11.

Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Rand Worldwide had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 122.04%.

Rand Worldwide Announces Dividend

About Rand Worldwide

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Rand Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in five divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand Simulation, Facilities Management, ASCENT, and Rand 3D. The IMAGINiT Technologies division resells Autodesk solutions and system integration, and consulting services to customers in the manufacturing, infrastructure, building, and media and entertainment industries; resells Twinmotion visualization software, which provides design professionals to transform architectural models and designs into photorealistic images and immersive videos; offers a range of 3D laser scanning equipment and related software to help architectural, engineering, and construction firms; and sells its own proprietary software products and related services.

Featured Stories

