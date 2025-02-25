Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.39 and last traded at $21.89, with a volume of 18142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.55.

Sampo Oyj Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Latvia, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through If, Topdanmark, Hastings, Mandatum, and Holding segments. It offers property, casualty, liability, accident, sickness, household, homeowner, motor, travel, marine, aviation, transport, forest, livestock, health, workers compensation, car, van, and bike insurance services, as well as reinsurance services.

