Insider Selling: Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Director Sells $1,485,440.00 in Stock

Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) Director Steven A. Markel sold 800 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,856.80, for a total value of $1,485,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,868 shares in the company, valued at $120,446,902.40. This trade represents a 1.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Markel Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE MKL traded up $38.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,888.12. 67,802 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,800. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,795.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,678.01. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,417.65 and a 12 month high of $2,063.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $20.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.66 by ($0.15). Markel Group had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 7.55%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 96.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MKL shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded shares of Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $1,986.00 to $1,836.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,685.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MKL

Institutional Trading of Markel Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Markel Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Markel Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Markel Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Markel Group by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.