Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Flywire had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 4.23%.

Flywire Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,827,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,206. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.60, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08. Flywire has a fifty-two week low of $15.19 and a fifty-two week high of $31.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Flywire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on Flywire from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Flywire from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Flywire from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Flywire has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.38.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company’s platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

