The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

The Baldwin Insurance Group (NASDAQ:BWIN – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. The Baldwin Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.57%.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of BWIN traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.86. 559,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The Baldwin Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on BWIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on The Baldwin Insurance Group from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Baldwin Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Activity at The Baldwin Insurance Group

In other The Baldwin Insurance Group news, major shareholder Elizabeth Krystyn sold 88,306 shares of The Baldwin Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $3,801,573.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 20.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Baldwin Insurance Group Company Profile

The Baldwin Insurance Group, Inc operates as an independent insurance distribution firm that delivers insurance and risk management solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Insurance Advisory Solutions; Underwriting, Capacity & Technology Solutions; and Mainstreet Insurance Solutions.

