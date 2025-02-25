Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.

Jack in the Box Stock Performance

Shares of JACK traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,549. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $95.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Jack in the Box from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.13.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

