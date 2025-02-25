Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21, Zacks reports. Jack in the Box had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a negative return on equity of 15.79%.
Jack in the Box Stock Performance
Shares of JACK traded down $2.83 on Tuesday, reaching $33.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 611,549. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $32.69 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.74.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $68,397.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,343.80. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 2,190 shares of company stock valued at $92,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Jack in the Box
Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
