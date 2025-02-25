Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 10.890-10.950 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 11.530. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.6 billion-$7.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.5 billion. Intuit also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.160-19.360 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on INTU. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $765.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Intuit from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Intuit from $800.00 to $775.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Intuit from $795.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $726.71.

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU traded down $11.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $555.63. 2,992,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,474. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Intuit has a 1 year low of $553.24 and a 1 year high of $714.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $610.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $628.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.51). Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. As a group, research analysts predict that Intuit will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Mark P. Notarainni sold 3,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.68, for a total value of $2,359,735.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,286.92. The trade was a 99.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.28, for a total transaction of $667,583.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,864 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,337.92. The trade was a 36.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,014 shares of company stock worth $140,855,687 over the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

