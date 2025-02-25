Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – What’s Next?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report) shares were up 54.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. Approximately 10,662,261 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,052% from the average daily volume of 925,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INE has been the subject of a number of research reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cormark decreased their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities upped their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Innergex Renewable Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$11.63.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on INE

Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36.

(Get Free Report)

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.