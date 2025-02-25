Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Stock Price Up 54.8% – Time to Buy?

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 54.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$13.53 and last traded at C$13.48. Approximately 10,662,261 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,069% from the average daily volume of 912,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.63.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 620.44. The stock has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.62, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.79.

For over 30 years, Innergex has believed in a world where abundant renewable energy promotes healthier communities and creates shared prosperity, which led to Innergex being recognized as Canada’s best corporate citizens in 2023 by Corporate Knights. As an independent renewable power producer which develops, acquires, owns and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar farms and energy storage facilities, Innergex is convinced that generating power from renewable sources will lead the way to a better world.

