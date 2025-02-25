Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 17th.

Pentair has increased its dividend by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years. Pentair has a payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pentair to earn $5.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.0%.

Pentair Stock Performance

Pentair stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.27. 1,774,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Pentair has a 12 month low of $72.63 and a 12 month high of $110.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $100.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $972.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.95 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Pentair will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, January 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Northcoast Research raised Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Pentair from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.25.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

