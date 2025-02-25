OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OSW)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Wednesday, March 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

OneSpaWorld has a dividend payout ratio of 14.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect OneSpaWorld to earn $1.06 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get OneSpaWorld alerts:

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of OSW stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.99. 968,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 714,350. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. OneSpaWorld has a 12-month low of $11.98 and a 12-month high of $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSW. Truist Financial increased their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th.

Read Our Latest Report on OSW

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 18,000 shares of OneSpaWorld stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $367,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 170,917 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,706.80. The trade was a 9.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About OneSpaWorld

(Get Free Report)

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OneSpaWorld Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneSpaWorld and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.