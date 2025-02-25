ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Updates Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.220-0.230 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.0 million-$297.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $292.7 million. ZoomInfo Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.950-0.970 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ZI shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.30 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

ZI stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,976,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,384,106. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 317.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.01. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $17.45.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.07). ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 12.05%. On average, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 4,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $53,926.98. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 118,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,306,435.59. This represents a 3.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Randall Winn sold 290,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.06, for a total value of $3,213,383.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,266,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,010,885.42. The trade was a 18.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.