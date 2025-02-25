Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Posts Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.47), Zacks reports. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 3.82%.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SAM stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $234.08. 325,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,555. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $281.32. Boston Beer has a 52-week low of $222.27 and a 52-week high of $371.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Boston Beer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $370.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Boston Beer from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Boston Beer from $335.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $302.90.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, flavored malt beverages, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, and Coney Island brand names.

