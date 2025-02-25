Best Mid Cap Stocks To Watch Today – February 25th

Hims & Hers Health, Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares, ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Tempus AI, American Airlines Group, MARA, and HashiCorp are the seven Mid Cap stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Mid cap stocks refer to companies with market capitalizations that fall between those of small-cap and large-cap stocks, typically ranging from about $2 billion to $10 billion, though these thresholds can vary. These stocks are often seen as offering a balance between growth potential and stability, appealing to investors seeking moderate risk and reward. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Mid Cap stocks within the last several days.

Hims & Hers Health (HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Shares of NYSE:HIMS traded down $11.21 on Tuesday, hitting $40.10. The company had a trading volume of 68,621,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,613,840. Hims & Hers Health has a 1 year low of $9.67 and a 1 year high of $72.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.85 and a beta of 1.35.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (TSLL)

TSLL stock traded down $3.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.28. The stock had a trading volume of 144,501,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,652,484. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 52-week low of $4.94 and a 52-week high of $41.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.91 and a beta of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.80.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $30.37. 63,061,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,229,145. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.32. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $64.95.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of NASDAQ TEM traded down $11.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.38. The company had a trading volume of 23,191,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,808,972. Tempus AI has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average is $52.03.

American Airlines Group (AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C., as well as through partner gateways in London, Doha, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

NASDAQ:AAL traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $15.13. 37,645,192 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,879,816. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35. American Airlines Group has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $19.10.

MARA (MARA)

NASDAQ MARA traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 41,968,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,433,906. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.00. MARA has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $34.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 5.76.

HashiCorp (HCP)

HashiCorp, Inc. engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

NASDAQ:HCP traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,978,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,381,349. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.07 and a beta of 1.18. HashiCorp has a 12-month low of $23.00 and a 12-month high of $34.85.

