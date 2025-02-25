Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by ($0.02), Zacks reports. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.94%.

Rocky Brands Stock Performance

RCKY stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.58. 29,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,719. Rocky Brands has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $40.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.81.

Get Rocky Brands alerts:

Rocky Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 34.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Rocky Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Rocky Brands from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, and Contract Manufacturing segments. The Wholesale segment offers products, which includes sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, specialty retailers, and online retailers in retail locations through a range of distribution channels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.