VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01), Zacks reports. VTEX had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 3.97%.

VTEX Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of VTEX traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.99. 689,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 676,644. VTEX has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 99.88 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VTEX. Citigroup started coverage on VTEX in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of VTEX from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th.

About VTEX

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

