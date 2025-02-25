ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.830-1.890 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.890. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.0 billion-$2.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.1 billion. ExlService also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.830-1.890 EPS.

ExlService Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of EXLS stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.70. 1,742,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,944. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $28.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Get ExlService alerts:

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.08). ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. Research analysts predict that ExlService will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ExlService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EXLS

Insider Buying and Selling at ExlService

In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 4,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total transaction of $252,942.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,077,990.20. This represents a 10.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli sold 13,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $675,822.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,440 shares in the company, valued at $9,554,781.60. This represents a 6.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,928 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,344 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About ExlService

(Get Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.