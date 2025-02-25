PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Issues Earnings Results

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 38.57%. PROCEPT BioRobotics updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ:PRCT traded down $2.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,505,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.01. PROCEPT BioRobotics has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $103.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PRCT. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.86.

Insider Transactions at PROCEPT BioRobotics

In other PROCEPT BioRobotics news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 28,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $2,728,575.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,096,605.36. This represents a 34.87 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reza Zadno sold 26,423 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $2,568,844.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,762 shares in the company, valued at $14,851,521.64. This represents a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,935 shares of company stock worth $7,882,089 in the last three months. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

