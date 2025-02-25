Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,038 ($13.10).
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.24) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a report on Monday.
Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates in three segments: Corporate, Commercial & Institutional Banking; Consumer, Private & Business Banking; and Ventures.
