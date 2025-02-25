Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.07 and last traded at C$283.31, with a volume of 128772 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$279.47.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$315.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$295.00 to C$315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Intact Financial from C$300.00 to C$324.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cibc World Mkts lowered Intact Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$290.00 to C$302.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$292.64.

Get Intact Financial alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IFC

Intact Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Intact Financial

The company has a market capitalization of C$50.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$265.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$262.37.

In related news, Senior Officer Darren Christopher Godfrey sold 1,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$272.50, for a total value of C$504,125.00. Also, Senior Officer Benoit Morissette sold 6,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$287.12, for a total value of C$1,722,738.00. Insiders sold 8,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,346,892 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intact Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intact Financial Corp is a property and casualty insurance company that provides written premiums in Canada. The company distributes insurance under the Intact Insurance brand through a network of brokers and a wholly-owned subsidiary, BrokerLink, and directly to consumers through Belairdirect. Most of the company’s direct premiums are written in the personal automotive space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intact Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intact Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.