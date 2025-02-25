Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Research – February 25th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks refer to shares of companies that develop, produce, or utilize nanotechnology, which involves manipulating materials at the atomic or molecular level to create advanced products and solutions. These stocks often represent investments in cutting-edge industries such as electronics, medicine, and energy, where innovations at the nanoscale drive technological breakthroughs and competitive advantages. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $199.54. The stock had a trading volume of 57,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,704. OSI Systems has a 1 year low of $126.57 and a 1 year high of $220.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $184.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVE stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.70 million, a PE ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 1.11. NVE has a fifty-two week low of $67.35 and a fifty-two week high of $90.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.09.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

CLNN stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.31. 47,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,237. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. Clene has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $10.40. The company has a market cap of $35.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.24.

