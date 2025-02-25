San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Trading Down 18.8% – What’s Next?

San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 18.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 155,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 185% from the average daily volume of 54,409 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

San Lorenzo Gold Trading Down 18.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.66 million, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.43.

San Lorenzo Gold Company Profile

San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. Its flagship property is 100% interest hold in the Salvadora project that covers an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile.

