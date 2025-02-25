Gossan Resources (CVE:GSS) Trading 16.7% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Gossan Resources Limited (CVE:GSS – Get Free Report) were up 16.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 322,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 77,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Gossan Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$2.36 million, a PE ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02.

About Gossan Resources

Gossan Resources Limited, an exploration and evaluation stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It holds interest in the Glitter property located in the Sturgeon Lake Greenstone Belt of Northwestern Ontario; the Gander Gold property covers an area of 8,875 hectares situated in Newfoundland; and the Weir Pond project covers an area of 975 hectares and the Island Pond properties cover an area of 1,050 hectares located in Newfoundland.

