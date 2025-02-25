K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Trading 30.4% Higher – Here’s What Happened

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 30.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 75,704 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 359% from the average daily volume of 16,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

K9 Gold Trading Up 30.4 %

The firm has a market cap of C$1.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09.

K9 Gold Company Profile

K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests in Canada and the United States. It explores for gold, vanadium, lithium, and uranium deposits. The company holds interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project that includes 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador; the Desert Eagle project, which comprises 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres situated in Garfield County, Utah; and the James Bay lithium project located in the La Grande sub-province in Quebec.

