The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Holdings Reduced by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 352,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 6,854 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $39,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 28,468 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.6% in the third quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,593,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.6% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,768 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,152,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the third quarter worth approximately $611,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.74, for a total value of $917,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,870.70. This trade represents a 15.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $111.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $102.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $83.91 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a market cap of $200.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The entertainment giant reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.32. Walt Disney had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 9.95%. Equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Prescient Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.