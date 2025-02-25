Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 14.940-14.940 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 15.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $164.0 billion-$164.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.4 billion. Home Depot also updated its FY26 guidance to $14.94 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HD shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $413.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $433.44.

Home Depot Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $14.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $396.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,155,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,112,325. The firm has a market cap of $394.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $401.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $398.16. Home Depot has a 1 year low of $323.77 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.09. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Home Depot will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 61.14%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

