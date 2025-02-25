Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 12.5% – Here’s Why

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 1,317,130 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 375% from the average daily volume of 277,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Omineca Mining and Metals Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.10 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.06.

Omineca Mining and Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flagship project is the Wingdam gold project covering an area of 50,000 hectares located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia. The company holds interest in the Fraser Canyon project and Mouse Mountain Project located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.