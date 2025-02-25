Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 610 at Citigroup

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Citigroup from GBX 725 ($9.15) to GBX 610 ($7.70) in a report issued on Tuesday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.96% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank downgraded Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 900 ($11.36) to GBX 600 ($7.57) in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 850 ($10.73) to GBX 950 ($11.99) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

Shares of Tate & Lyle stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 565.01 ($7.13). 1,042,163 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,584,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 638.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 683.93. Tate & Lyle has a one year low of GBX 531.50 ($6.71) and a one year high of GBX 848.50 ($10.71).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

