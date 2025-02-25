PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Rob Harding Purchases 19 Shares

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Rob Harding bought 19 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 680 ($8.58) per share, with a total value of £129.20 ($163.05).

Rob Harding also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 20th, Rob Harding purchased 16 shares of PayPoint stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 762 ($9.62) per share, with a total value of £121.92 ($153.86).

PayPoint Price Performance

Shares of LON PAY traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 667 ($8.42). 141,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,950. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 712.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 726.44. The company has a market cap of £477.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93. PayPoint plc has a 12-month low of GBX 470 ($5.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 865 ($10.92).

PayPoint Increases Dividend

PayPoint Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a GBX 9.70 ($0.12) dividend. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

