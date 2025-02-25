Digital Media Stocks To Follow Today – February 25th

Alibaba Group, Adobe, and Digital Realty Trust are the three Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of companies that produce, distribute, or monetize digital content and online communication platforms. These stocks typically include firms in streaming services, social media, digital advertising, and online entertainment, and their performance is often influenced by trends in internet usage, technology adoption, and digital consumer behavior. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Shares of BABA traded up $4.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.01. 23,182,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,276,898. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.43. Alibaba Group has a 12-month low of $68.36 and a 12-month high of $145.30. The company has a market cap of $318.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Shares of Adobe stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $442.28. 923,945 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,485,890. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Adobe has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $440.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $493.28. The company has a market cap of $192.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.31.

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE DLR traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $158.31. 791,965 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,344,462. Digital Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $135.54 and a fifty-two week high of $198.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.80. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a PE ratio of 97.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.63.

